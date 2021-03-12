Associated Press

-
A 16-year-old charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer has been ordered held without bail.Dawnta Anthony…
-
Prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses Monday in their murder case against the police van driver in the death of a 25-year-old black man who...
-
In the second day of a Baltimore police van driver's murder trial, prosecutors have called to the witness stand a doctor who did an autopsy on a man who...
-
NewsTwo Baltimore City School Police officers have been charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office after cellphone video surfaced showing o...
-
NewsA Baltimore jury is deliberating again, a day after announcing a deadlock in case of the first police officer to stand trial over the death of Freddie...
-
NewsThere will be settlement talks between the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and 11 women who say maintenance men demanded sex before making repairs....
-
NewsProsecutors are dropping charges against 16 activists arrested after an hours-long sit-in at Baltimore's City Hall. State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's...
-
NewsBaltimore's housing commissioner says federal officials are investigating allegations that some maintenance men demanded sexual favors in exchange for...
-
NewsRepublican Gov. Larry Hogan is forming a commission to study legislative redistricting reform in Maryland. Hogan signed an executive order on Thursday...
-
NewsThe State Treasurer says the three major national bond rating agencies have given Maryland bonds top ratings.