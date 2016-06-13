More testimony in Goodson trial

© 2021 WYPR
Criminal Justice

Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 13, 2016
Prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses Monday in their murder case against the police van driver in the death of a 25-year-old black man who died after his neck was broken in the back of the van.

Officer Caesar Goodson faces second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges stemming from the death of Freddie Gray.

His trial began Thursday and the state has called 11 witnesses.

Prosecutors say Goodson gave Gray a "rough ride" in the van, where he was left handcuffed and shackled but unrestrained by a seat belt. They also say Goodson was negligent when he failed to call for medical aid. Goodson's attorneys say the officer drove carefully and followed orders.

Among possible state witnesses is William Porter, whose own trial in the case ended in mistrial in December.

