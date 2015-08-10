Maryland Governor Forms Redistricting Reform Panel

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / Gov. Larry Hogan with his seven appointees to a redistricting reform commission he formed Thursday.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is forming a commission to study legislative redistricting reform in Maryland.

Hogan signed an executive order on Thursday to create the panel.

He says Maryland has some of the most gerrymandered congressional districts in the country. Gerrymandering is the process in which state officials draw congressional districts to benefit their party.

The governor says the panel will review approaches in other states that have established independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions. A report is to be completed by Nov. 3. Hogan says the panel also will make a recommendation on a state constitutional amendment that will be introduced in next legislative session.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Democrat, says he wants to work with the governor, but he says the issue needs to be settled nationally.

