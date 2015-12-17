© 2021 WYPR
Criminal Justice

Following Deadlock, Baltimore Jury Resumes Deliberations

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published December 16, 2015 at 9:57 AM EST
PorterCourthouse.jpg
Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/

A Baltimore jury is deliberating again, a day after announcing a deadlock in case of the first police officer to stand trial over the death of Freddie Gray.

Wednesday marks the third day of deliberations in the case of William Porter. He's one of six officers charged in Gray's death.

On Tuesday afternoon, jurors sent the judge a note saying they were deadlocked. He told them to keep working.

Porter is charged with manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

Prosecutors say Porter is partly responsible for failing to buckle Gray into a seatbelt and for not calling an ambulance when Gray indicated he was in distress. Porter told jurors that he didn't think Gray was injured and that it was the van driver's responsibility to fasten Gray's seat belt.

