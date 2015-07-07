3 Major Agencies Give Maryland Bonds Top Ratings

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR /

The State Treasurer says the three major national bond rating agencies have given Maryland bonds top ratings.

Nancy K.Koppsaid in a news release on Tuesday that Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings gave the bonds AAA, highest possible rating. Moody's Investors Service gave the bonds its highest possible rating,Aaa. All three agencies said the general obligation bonds had stable outlooks.

Koopsays the ratings will help taxpayers save money through lowest interest rates.

Maryland will sell $500 million of general obligation bonds on July 16.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore