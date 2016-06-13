Goodson Trial: Doctor never considered Gray's death accidental

In the second day of a Baltimore police van driver's murder trial, prosecutors have called to the witness stand a doctor who did an autopsy on a man who died after his neck was broken in the back of the van.

Officer Caesar Goodson is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and other offenses stemming from Freddie Gray's death. Gray died April 19, a week after his spine was snapped in Goodson's van.

The state on Friday called its eighth witness, assistant medical examiner Carol Allan, who ruled Gray's death a homicide.

Prosecutors say Goodson gave Gray a "rough ride" and failed to call for medical help. Goodson's attorneys say Goodson did nothing wrong and followed orders.

