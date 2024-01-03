Perhaps you are familiar with the charming Nordic custom of exchanging books on Christmas eve, to be read cozily by the fire with your best mates and your finest pajamas. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we have a late holiday gift for you! Get comfy and get ready for Christmas in Nantucket with Elin Hilderbrand: Winter Street, Winter Stroll, Winter Storms, and Winter Solstice.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.