© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Weekly Reader

Christmas in Nantucket with Elin Hilderbrand

Published January 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST
credit: Winter Street: Back Bay Books; Winter Stroll: Little Brown and Co.; Winter Storm: Back Bay Books; Winter Solstice: Back Bay Books
credit: Winter Street: Back Bay Books; Winter Stroll: Little Brown and Co.; Winter Storm: Back Bay Books; Winter Solstice: Back Bay Books

Perhaps you are familiar with the charming Nordic custom of exchanging books on Christmas eve, to be read cozily by the fire with your best mates and your finest pajamas. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we have a late holiday gift for you! Get comfy and get ready for Christmas in Nantucket with Elin Hilderbrand: Winter Street, Winter Stroll, Winter Storms, and Winter Solstice.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.

Tags
The Weekly Reader WYPR BooksWYPR ArtsBooks