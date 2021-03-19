General Contest Rules
These are the official rules that apply to all contests or prize giveaways that air on this radio station or appear on WYPR outlets including social media channels and email marketing, or appear on WYPR.org.
Complete contest rules are available at:
WYPR
2216 N. Charles Street
Baltimore 21218
Additions or deletions to these rules may be made at the discretion of WYPR/wypr.org and may be enacted at any time. Some contests may have special restrictions or qualifications. You can enter at contests@wypr.org.
Only one-winner per immediate family or household every 30-days. All winners must be at least 12-years-old. In some instances 18. In other's 21. Specific rules and limitations will be posted if necessary.
- No transfer or substitution of prize permitted.
- Winners name, likeness and voice may be used for promotional purposes.
- When claiming a prize, a valid picture i-d is required.
- Winner is responsible for all applicable local, state or federal taxes.
- Employees of WYPR, participating sponsors, organizations or agencies, other radio stations, and their immediate families, are not eligible.
- No donation to WYPR is necessary to enter a contest; nor will a donation increase your chances to win.
- Station management reserves the right to:
-Establish additional contest rules when necessary
-Substitute a prize of equal or greater value
-Postpone or cancel any contest or giveaway without prior notice