General Contest Rules

These are the official rules that apply to all contests or prize giveaways that air on this radio station or appear on WYPR outlets including social media channels and email marketing, or appear on WYPR.org.

Complete contest rules are available at:

WYPR

2216 N. Charles Street

Baltimore 21218

Additions or deletions to these rules may be made at the discretion of WYPR/wypr.org and may be enacted at any time. Some contests may have special restrictions or qualifications. You can enter at contests@wypr.org.

Only one-winner per immediate family or household every 30-days. All winners must be at least 12-years-old. In some instances 18. In other's 21. Specific rules and limitations will be posted if necessary.