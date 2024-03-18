Saturday Morning Tunes presents Beatles for Kids feat. The Fabtastic Four

The Beatles are the ultimate family rock band – one that kids, parents and grandparents can all enjoy together.

And on Saturday May 11, we’re excited to welcome the Maryland based Beatles tribute band The Fabtastic Four to Saturday Morning Tunes at Stages Music Arts.

Tickets are available now.

The Fabtastic Four play faithful renditions of Beatles classics, without the wigs or costumes. Because does it really matter what the band looks like? We’re all here for the music! And no band has more family friendly music than the Beatles.

Featuring members of the power pop band Starbelly, the Fabtastic Four will perform outdoors in the grassy lawn behind Stages. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. so we can all be home in time for lunch and (family) naptime.

This show is rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable. Presented by Stages Music Arts.

See you and your family there!