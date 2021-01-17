Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Sundays at Noon
Food and Wine discussed at a delicious level.
Latest Episodes
Tony and Chef Cindy check in with one of the leading purveyors of ancient and heirloom grains.
This week take the 30,000 foot view of the wine industry over the past 20 years. Tony and Chef Cindy discuss how production and tastes have changed and…
Fat gets a bad rap. Tony and Chef discuss what "fat" brings to your food.
As we continue to reflect on the difficult year that was and look out with hope on the year to come, Tony and Chef Cindy check in with Jane Marion - the…
In case you haven't prepared, Tony and Chef Cindy will tell you how to save your Valentines' Day. From a classical dinner to a progressive picnic and all…
Around this time last year is when many restaurants last saw anything resembling regular business. Tony and Chef Cindy check in with two lauded Baltimore…
We often talk about food and wine at a deliciously elevated level on this program. Not today! On this live episode, we get indulgent and a little…
The pairing of food and wine can be thought of like music and dance. You may love to listen to a classical waltz. You may also love to dance the polka . .…
From the humble chickpea to lavish saffron rice. Tony and Chef Cindy talk about their favorite types of beans and peas and some delicious preparations for…
This week Tony and Chef Cindy talk about food and wine goals for the new year. They share some recommendations including brushing up on your knife skills…