Taylor Swift for Kids returns June 22

She's the biggest pop star on the planet – and now you can experience her greatest hits live in concert with the whole family.

WTMD & WYPR's Saturday Morning Tunes presents Taylor Swift for Kids the morning of Saturday June 22 at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. Featuring rising star Enslow and her four-piece band performing all our favorite Taylor Swift hits at a time the whole family can enjoy. Dancing shoes are a must!

Tickets are on sale now.

Be sure to get them in advance because this show has sold out weeks in advance every time we've done it.

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by catchy melodies and genre-bending sound.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 22 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Baltimore.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

For all general inquiries and accessibility requests, please contact Sam Sessa at [email protected]