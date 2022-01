There’s something about World War II – it is our most timeless topic, spurring countless, gripping stories of bravery and friendship, heroism and barbarism, love and loss. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels about life during wartime: The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton and The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.