The Weekly Reader

Baltimore authors roundup

Published December 16, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
Lisa Morgan enjoys Jessica Anya Blau's book 'Mary Jane' in front of her Christmas tree in Baltimore. credit: T. Goldsmith

As we often say, books make great gifts. On this edition of The Weekly Reader we present seven titles from local authors that are sure to please everyone on your list. Or, perhaps you might find something here for yourself. Enjoy!

Mary Jane, Jessica Anya Blau

Vamp Until Ready , James Magruder

We Own This City, Justin Fenton

How To Survive a Human Attack, Kathy Flann

We are Satellites, Sarah Pinsker

All Together Now, Matt Norman

Dream Girl, Laura Lippman.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local booksellers.

Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
