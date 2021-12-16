Baltimore authors roundup

As we often say, books make great gifts. On this edition of The Weekly Reader we present seven titles from local authors that are sure to please everyone on your list. Or, perhaps you might find something here for yourself. Enjoy!

Mary Jane, Jessica Anya Blau

Vamp Until Ready , James Magruder

We Own This City, Justin Fenton

How To Survive a Human Attack, Kathy Flann

We are Satellites, Sarah Pinsker

All Together Now, Matt Norman



Dream Girl, Laura Lippman.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local booksellers.