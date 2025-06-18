The Good News-From D.E.I. to Merit, Advancement and Opportunity
At times when there is a prolonged and divisive national debate in America about social and economic issues, there often emerges new language and wording that attempts to provide a positive resolution to the conflicting issues at hand. The GOOD News is out of a recent intergenerational discussion about finding a positive alternative to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D.E.I.), we were able to fashion what we believe is a good mutually acceptable wording.