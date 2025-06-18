2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The Good News-From D.E.I. to Merit, Advancement and Opportunity

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:40 PM EDT

At times when there is a prolonged and divisive national debate in America about social and economic issues, there often emerges new language and wording that attempts to provide a positive resolution to the conflicting issues at hand. The GOOD News is out of a recent intergenerational discussion about finding a positive alternative to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D.E.I.), we were able to fashion what we believe is a good mutually acceptable wording.

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
