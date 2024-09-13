© 2024 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News - Rising Optimism for Business

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT

One of the growing social change and social justice movements in the nation today is the Environmental Justice Movement that began back in 1982 in a small rural predominantly African American farming community in Warren County, North Carolina. The GOOD News is that President Biden, Vice President Harris and others in the Administration have announced a tremendous investment plan to assist communities, universities, and Environmental Justice Movement organizations by offering grants.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
