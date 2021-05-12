Raising Chickens In The City

Poultry is very big business in Maryland, with huge industrial scale chicken houses covering the Eastern Shore. Poultry raising on that scale is a tad bit impersonal to say the least. At the other end of the scale—way on the other end—is the backyard hen house, an operation where the chicks are practically pets. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, has looked into this idea.

First of all, it is legal. Having a small flock of chickens in your backyard is both fun and rewarding. During the laying season, which is quite long in Baltimore, four birds will produce about two dozen eggs per week! Getting a small safe coop and choosing the right breeds are crucial. Follow the links below for some great information.

