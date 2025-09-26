Former pardon attorney Liz Oyer: A 'five-alarm fire' at the Department of Justice

If you find “Lawyer Oyer” on TikTok or Instagram, the voice is calm and the demeanor steady. It can feel like a 3-minute tutorial on the law. But listen, and you realize it’s not at all passive.

Before Liz Oyer was in charge of pardons at the U.S. Department of Justice, she was a federal public defender in Maryland for ten years. She was fired by the Trump administration six months ago, and started posting as Lawyer Oyer in April. We ask her about the 'Five-Alarm Fire' at the justice department, and more.