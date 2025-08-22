'Sunday Best' shows how Ed Sullivan used his platform to fight racism

More than 75 years ago - on June 20th 1948 - Ed Sullivan, the slightly awkward but lovable TV variety show host, first made his way into American homes. Toast of the Town, later renamed The Ed Sullivan Show, would be seen by millions every Sunday night for more than two decades, from 1948 to 1971. Sullivan did more than entertain. ‘Sunday Best’, a new Netflix documentary produced by his granddaughter, Margo Precht Speciale, looks at how and why, during a time of fierce segregation, Sullivan was never afraid to cross racial lines when booking his show.