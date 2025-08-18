Rep. April McClain Delaney on the affects of budget cuts on Western Maryland

Many of the changes generated by the Trump administration are affecting rural areas in different ways than the cities and suburbs. Democratic Rep. April McClain Delaney was elected last fall to represent western Maryland -- the Sixth district that sprawls from Montgomery County, across the top of the state through the western panhandle. But she’s not new to rural issues: she grew up in Idaho, the daughter of a potato farmer, and her husband John Delaney represented the same district in Congress for six years up to 2019. She joins us to talk about what’s going on.

