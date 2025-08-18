2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR experienced a transmitter failure Sunday at 10:25 pm and is currently operating on low power backup transmitter. Coverage will be reduced on WYPR HD-1, HD-2, and HD-3 until further notice.
Programs
On The Record

Rep. April McClain Delaney on the affects of budget cuts on Western Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
Congresswoman April McClain Delaney (R), who represents Maryland's 6th Congressional district that includes most of Western Maryland, visited a Head Start in Garrett County. She spent the day with Garrett County Community Action, which connects residents with funding and community resources. Much of its funding has been cut or is under threat. Photo: Office of Congresswoman McClain Delaney
Congresswoman April McClain Delaney (R), who represents Maryland's 6th Congressional district that includes most of Western Maryland, visited a Head Start in Garrett County. She spent the day with Garrett County Community Action, which connects residents with funding and community resources. Much of its funding has been cut or is under threat. Photo: Office of Congresswoman McClain Delaney

Many of the changes generated by the Trump administration are affecting rural areas in different ways than the cities and suburbs. Democratic Rep. April McClain Delaney was elected last fall to represent western Maryland -- the Sixth district that sprawls from Montgomery County, across the top of the state through the western panhandle. But she’s not new to rural issues: she grew up in Idaho, the daughter of a potato farmer, and her husband John Delaney represented the same district in Congress for six years up to 2019. She joins us to talk about what’s going on.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMaryland farmers
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr