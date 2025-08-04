2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Maryland author Kate Myers' latest mystery: 'Salty'

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
Photo: Provided by Harper Collins
Photo: Provided by Harper Collins

Lots of things to worry about in this world. Too much wealth and power in the hands of too few people, too many of them self-absorbed and thoughtless. Bad decisions that threaten the delicate balance of land and water. Not to mention tensions that keep people from appreciating the ones closest to them.
If you can weave all that into an absorbing on-the-edge-of-your-seat mystery set near the ocean -- that’s a win, right? That’s just what Annapolis author Kate Myers has done in her second novel, 'Salty' and we talk with her about it!
Myers will be reading and signing books on August 7 at 6:30pm, Bethany Beach Books.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMaryland authors
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr