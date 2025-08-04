Maryland author Kate Myers' latest mystery: 'Salty'

Lots of things to worry about in this world. Too much wealth and power in the hands of too few people, too many of them self-absorbed and thoughtless. Bad decisions that threaten the delicate balance of land and water. Not to mention tensions that keep people from appreciating the ones closest to them.

If you can weave all that into an absorbing on-the-edge-of-your-seat mystery set near the ocean -- that’s a win, right? That’s just what Annapolis author Kate Myers has done in her second novel, 'Salty' and we talk with her about it!

Myers will be reading and signing books on August 7 at 6:30pm, Bethany Beach Books.