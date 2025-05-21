2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
What will happen to Marylanders on Medicaid?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 21, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT
Photo: Melissa Gerr

Medicaid covers a million and a half Marylanders -- half of Maryland’s children, 40 percent of its births, 80 percent of nursing-home charges in the state. Mental-health and substance-abuse care for 325,000 people. The state health department says thousands of those Marylanders may lose coverage if the federal government follows through on plans to tighten who’s eligible for Medicaid and how they prove it.

We talk with Ryan Moran, Maryland’s deputy health secretary, in charge of Healthcare Financing and Medicaid, to find out more.

Links: Maryland Dept. of Health updates, Maryland Medicaid.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
