What will happen to Marylanders on Medicaid?

Medicaid covers a million and a half Marylanders -- half of Maryland’s children, 40 percent of its births, 80 percent of nursing-home charges in the state. Mental-health and substance-abuse care for 325,000 people. The state health department says thousands of those Marylanders may lose coverage if the federal government follows through on plans to tighten who’s eligible for Medicaid and how they prove it.

We talk with Ryan Moran, Maryland’s deputy health secretary, in charge of Healthcare Financing and Medicaid, to find out more.

Links: Maryland Dept. of Health updates, Maryland Medicaid.

