Rekindle Fellowship connects Baltimore's Black and Jewish communities

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT
Members of the first cohort of the Rekindle Fellowship, a collaboration of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, Associated Black Charities and the Elijah Cummings Youth Program. Photo: Adam Oberfeld

When was the last time you had a lengthy, honest and open conversation with someone you didn’t know well? Or even better -- with someone who you assumed held a whole different world view than your own.
The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program and Associated Black Charities, are making these conversations happen intentionally, with its ‘Rekindle Fellowship’ program.
By bringing together leaders from Baltimore’s Black and Jewish and Black Jewish communities for thoughtful and challenging face to face dialogue, the hope is to break down barriers and promote a deeper understanding between the communities.

We hear from two members of the first cohort of Rekindle: Nancy Poole, Manager of High School Placement at KIPP Baltimore and Joey Fink a certified financial planner.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
