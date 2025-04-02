Rekindle Fellowship connects Baltimore's Black and Jewish communities

When was the last time you had a lengthy, honest and open conversation with someone you didn’t know well? Or even better -- with someone who you assumed held a whole different world view than your own.

The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program and Associated Black Charities, are making these conversations happen intentionally, with its ‘Rekindle Fellowship’ program.

By bringing together leaders from Baltimore’s Black and Jewish and Black Jewish communities for thoughtful and challenging face to face dialogue, the hope is to break down barriers and promote a deeper understanding between the communities.

We hear from two members of the first cohort of Rekindle: Nancy Poole, Manager of High School Placement at KIPP Baltimore and Joey Fink a certified financial planner.