On The Record

22nd annual CityLit Festival lights the way for Baltimore's writers and readers

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
Conversations with dozens of authors. Intensive deep dives into how publishing works. A masterclass in mystery writing. One-on-one critique sessions for aspiring writers. A literary marketplace -- there will be SO MANY options at the Lord Baltimore Hotel Saturday when the 22nd CityLit Festival gets underway.

Carla DuPree, CityLit Project’s executive director, joins us to share her excitement about all the partnerships and offerings.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record.
