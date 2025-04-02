22nd annual CityLit Festival lights the way for Baltimore's writers and readers
Author Casey Plett. Photo: Provided by CityLit Project
Author Michele Filgate. Photo: Provided by CityLit Project
3 of 5 — Bernice L. McFadden_Britt Smith Photography - Lauren Morrow (1).jpg
Author Bernice L. McFadden. Photo: Britt Smith Photography provided by CityLit Project
Author Wifty Bangura. Photo: Provided by CityLit Project
Author Dominique Christina. Photo: Provided by CityLit Project
Conversations with dozens of authors. Intensive deep dives into how publishing works. A masterclass in mystery writing. One-on-one critique sessions for aspiring writers. A literary marketplace -- there will be SO MANY options at the Lord Baltimore Hotel Saturday when the 22nd CityLit Festival gets underway.
Carla DuPree, CityLit Project’s executive director, joins us to share her excitement about all the partnerships and offerings.