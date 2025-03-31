Commemorating International Transgender Day of Visibility plus GA bill update

Transgender people are being targeted by the Trump administration in nearly every sector: from the military, to schools, to healthcare. And the ACLU says more than 500 anti LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year alone.

What's happening in Maryland?

To find out, we talk with Lee Blinder, executive director of Trans Maryland, Charlotte Hoffman, policy director for Trans Maryland and M Pease, a therapist and a doctoral student in counseling psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Link to op-ed in the Daily Record, Birth certificate updates for trans individuals: If not now, when?