Commemorating International Transgender Day of Visibility plus GA bill update

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
From left: Therapist M. Pease, Trans Maryland executive director Lee Blinder, Trans Maryland policy director, Charlotte Hoffman, and On the Record co-host Ashley Sterner discuss what life is like for transgender people in Maryland. They also talk about the Birth Certificate Modernization Act, a bill currently in the General Assembly. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Transgender people are being targeted by the Trump administration in nearly every sector: from the military, to schools, to healthcare. And the ACLU says more than 500 anti LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year alone.
What's happening in Maryland?
To find out, we talk with Lee Blinder, executive director of Trans Maryland, Charlotte Hoffman, policy director for Trans Maryland and M Pease, a therapist and a doctoral student in counseling psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Link to op-ed in the Daily Record, Birth certificate updates for trans individuals: If not now, when?

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
