'The Blueprint for Maryland's Future' could face cutbacks
Governor Wes Moore is calling on the Maryland General Assembly to impose cuts to the landmark school reform plan known as 'The Blueprint for Maryland's Future'. We talk about the proposals with Liz Bowie, who covers education for our news partner The Baltimore Banner.
