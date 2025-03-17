2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'The Blueprint for Maryland's Future' could face cutbacks

By Sheilah Kast,
Ashley Sterner
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
Students get on a bus in Baltimore City in late July.

Governor Wes Moore is calling on the Maryland General Assembly to impose cuts to the landmark school reform plan known as 'The Blueprint for Maryland's Future'. We talk about the proposals with Liz Bowie, who covers education for our news partner The Baltimore Banner.

Links: Moore's effort to reshape statewide education plan hits major opposition, Moore's changes to education spending could hurt students in poverty the most, Baltimore City Council members press for solutions to student transit nightmare.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record.
