© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Transgender care hangs in the balance; for now there is support in Baltimore

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:20 PM EST
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Among the flurry of executive orders President Trump has signed in his first month in office are a series of directives targeting transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people.

Among other things, these orders attempt to ban gender affirming care for youth, bar transgender people from serving in the military, and forbid trans athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Court challenges are underway, but the executive orders and the way leaders both inside and outside of government are interpreting them are already having a big impact on trans people in the US.

We hear from Dr. Zack Berger, who provides gender affirming hormone treatment through the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health about his experiences.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programstransgender issuestransgender
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr