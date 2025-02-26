Transgender care hangs in the balance; for now there is support in Baltimore

Among the flurry of executive orders President Trump has signed in his first month in office are a series of directives targeting transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people.

Among other things, these orders attempt to ban gender affirming care for youth, bar transgender people from serving in the military, and forbid trans athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Court challenges are underway, but the executive orders and the way leaders both inside and outside of government are interpreting them are already having a big impact on trans people in the US.

We hear from Dr. Zack Berger, who provides gender affirming hormone treatment through the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health about his experiences.

