Child deaths from abuse and neglect in Maryland have flown under the radar, until now
Scores of children in Maryland have died from abuse and neglect in recent years -- one of the worst records in any state. We hear from Baltimore Banner investigative reporter Jessica Calefati why that news is just now reaching the public, and what’s being done.
Links to Calefati's reporting can be found here. US Dept. of Health and Human Services Children's Bureau 2023 Child Maltreatment report can be found here.