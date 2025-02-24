© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Child deaths from abuse and neglect in Maryland have flown under the radar, until now

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 24, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
Photo: Vindy Flickr/Creative Commons

Scores of children in Maryland have died from abuse and neglect in recent years -- one of the worst records in any state. We hear from Baltimore Banner investigative reporter Jessica Calefati why that news is just now reaching the public, and what’s being done.
Links to Calefati's reporting can be found here. US Dept. of Health and Human Services Children's Bureau 2023 Child Maltreatment report can be found here.

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
