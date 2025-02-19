© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Maryland and Baltimore City fight back against the Trump Administration

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM EST
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference on February 10, 2025. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference on February 10, 2025. Photo: Rachel Baye

Ending birthright citizenship, freezing federal grants, slashing research funds: President Trump’s Executive orders are flying fast and furious. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says they are "like a tsunami, a tidal wave. It’s like waking up every morning to a natural disaster.” He and some fellow Democratic attorneys general around the country have joined forces and are pushing back. We ask how it's going.

Then, The Baltimore Banner has a tracker to keep up with lawsuits being filed by Maryland, and by Baltimore City against the Trump Administration. Reporter Madeleine O'Neill runs the tracker and we ask her about it, and about the status of the Baltimore City lawsuits.

Links: Baltimore Banner Maryland lawsuit tracker, Baltimore City Sues Trump Over DEI Orders, O'Neill's reporting: Maryland joins lawsuit against Trump birthright citizenship executive order, Democracy Forward lawsuits.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
