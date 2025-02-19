Maryland and Baltimore City fight back against the Trump Administration

Ending birthright citizenship, freezing federal grants, slashing research funds: President Trump’s Executive orders are flying fast and furious. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says they are "like a tsunami, a tidal wave. It’s like waking up every morning to a natural disaster.” He and some fellow Democratic attorneys general around the country have joined forces and are pushing back. We ask how it's going.

Then, The Baltimore Banner has a tracker to keep up with lawsuits being filed by Maryland, and by Baltimore City against the Trump Administration. Reporter Madeleine O'Neill runs the tracker and we ask her about it, and about the status of the Baltimore City lawsuits.