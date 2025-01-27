Baltimore City property taxes: Will some larger non-profits pay their fair share?

Nonprofits cover about a third of Baltimore real estate, and they don’t pay property tax. There’s a move to make the bigger ones pay their fair share. We talk with Loraine Arikat, senior policy analyst for 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East and member of With Us For Us leadership, and with Rachel Kutler, Baltimore director for Jews United for Justice to hear more about the PILOT program and what changes may be made to it.