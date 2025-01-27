© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore City property taxes: Will some larger non-profits pay their fair share?

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:03 AM EST
With Us For Us (WUFU) coalition hopes to get Baltimore's biggest non-profits to pay for the city services they use. Photo: Paul Herring
Nonprofits cover about a third of Baltimore real estate, and they don’t pay property tax. There’s a move to make the bigger ones pay their fair share. We talk with Loraine Arikat, senior policy analyst for 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East and member of With Us For Us leadership, and with Rachel Kutler, Baltimore director for Jews United for Justice to hear more about the PILOT program and what changes may be made to it.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programsproperty taxes
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
