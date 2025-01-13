'The Hygiene Hookup' breaks the menstruation taboo

Puberty - just the word may send shivers down your spine. In addition to annoying acne and crushes, getting your period can evoke feelings of embarrassment or shame. In Baltimore, one woman is trying to change that.

Kai Inman founded 'The Hygiene Hookup,' a nonprofit that aims to provide education and resources about menstruation. She’s one of 20 local recipients of this year’s Weaver Awards, presented by the Aspen Institute initiative, “Weave: The Social Fabric Project.”