'The Hygiene Hookup' breaks the menstruation taboo

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 13, 2025 at 11:02 AM EST
Kai Inman is the founder of "The Hygiene Hookup," which provides education and resources about menstruation. Credit: The Hygiene Hookup, Inc Facebook
Puberty - just the word may send shivers down your spine. In addition to annoying acne and crushes, getting your period can evoke feelings of embarrassment or shame. In Baltimore, one woman is trying to change that.

Kai Inman founded 'The Hygiene Hookup,' a nonprofit that aims to provide education and resources about menstruation. She’s one of 20 local recipients of this year’s Weaver Awards, presented by the Aspen Institute initiative, “Weave: The Social Fabric Project.”

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record.
