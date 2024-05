Joe Gans was the first African American world boxing champion of the 20th century. A Baltimorean, he was also an entrepreneur, philanthropist and started a baseball team that was a precursor to the Negro Leagues. Never heard of him? You’re not alone. There is a dedicated group of people working to change that. We hear from Sara Artes, co-chair of the Joe Gans 150th Birthday Celebration and co-founder of Corner Team boxing gym.