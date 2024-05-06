© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Black-owned business bring new life to downtown Baltimore

By Lisa Snowden,
Maureen HarvieMelissa Gerr
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Myles_Michelin
Stem & Vine owner Quincy Goldsmith tends to a customer. Credit: Myles Michelin

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore reports that the one-mile radius around downtown encompasses nearly 134,000 jobs and is home to more than 40,000 residents. How are Black entrepreneurs creating a thriving downtown for visitors and residents?

We speak with Baltimore Beat multimedia journalist Sanya Kamidi and Lynnette Dodson, who co-owns Cuples Tea House on N. Howard St.

Read: Black-owned businesses are leading downtown Baltimore's revitalization

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBlack owned businessesBaltimore Beat
Lisa Snowden
See stories by Lisa Snowden
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr