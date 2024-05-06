Black-owned business bring new life to downtown Baltimore

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore reports that the one-mile radius around downtown encompasses nearly 134,000 jobs and is home to more than 40,000 residents. How are Black entrepreneurs creating a thriving downtown for visitors and residents?

We speak with Baltimore Beat multimedia journalist Sanya Kamidi and Lynnette Dodson, who co-owns Cuples Tea House on N. Howard St.

Read: Black-owned businesses are leading downtown Baltimore's revitalization