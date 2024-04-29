© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Getting at the root of poverty, MD Food Bank provides neighborhood impact grants

By Melissa Gerr,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
The Maryland Food Bank's 'Neighborhood Impact Grant' awards six nonprofits $175,000 over two years to fund innovative programs that combat food insecurity. Photo: MFB
Maximilian Franz
Seven hundred thousand Marylanders don't get enough food. The Maryland food bank has been fighting hunger for decades. Now they hope to get at the root of food insecurity with a new grant program -- we hear about it from COO Meg Kimmel.

Plus, Eric Jackson, head of the Black Yield Institute and Billy Humphrey, who leads City of Refuge-Baltimore talk about how their nonprofits plan to combat hunger in innovative ways.

Links: Maryland Food Bank, Black Yield Institute, City of Refuge-Baltimore.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
