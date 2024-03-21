© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Tax season is here. Do you know where to get trustworthy advice?

By Ashley Sterner,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Pictures of Money, via Flickr. License: CC BY 2.0 DEED.

The last day to file your federal and state taxes without an extension is April 15.

Beyond tax season, managing your finances can be intimidating. Where to begin? And, how can you tell the difference between helpful information and untrustworthy advice?

We ask Sara Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the CASH Campaign of Maryland. The CASH Campaign’s 17th annual Money Power Day offers free financial advice, workshops and consultations Saturday, March 23, at the Poly-Western High School Campus in northwest Baltimore.

taxes Finances
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
