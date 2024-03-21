Tax season is here. Do you know where to get trustworthy advice?

The last day to file your federal and state taxes without an extension is April 15.

Beyond tax season, managing your finances can be intimidating. Where to begin? And, how can you tell the difference between helpful information and untrustworthy advice?

We ask Sara Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the CASH Campaign of Maryland. The CASH Campaign’s 17th annual Money Power Day offers free financial advice, workshops and consultations Saturday, March 23, at the Poly-Western High School Campus in northwest Baltimore.