Documenting an untold chapter of the Chesapeake Bay's Black history

The Chesapeake Bay’s watermen have long put food on the plates of restaurants and family dinners across the region.

An often overlooked but crucial part of the Chesapeake Bay’s history are the stories of Black watermen. Now there is discussion among these watermen and their advocates about a memorial and cultural center dedicated to their history.

We speak with Vincent Leggett, the founder and president of the Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. The nonprofit seeks to preserve and document the maritime history of African Americans on the Chesapeake Bay.

We also speak to Clayton Mitchell Sr., who lives on the Eastern Shore and contributes commentary to news site Maryland Matters.

(Original airdate: February 6, 2024)

