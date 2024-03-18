© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Documenting an untold chapter of the Chesapeake Bay's Black history

By Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
In a Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 photo, bushels of oysters are gathered on a boat after about three hours of dredging on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reduced the amount of oysters that can be harvested commercially by power dredging this season to a 10-bushel limit per person, compared to a 12-bushel limit last season. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Brian Witte
/
AP
In a Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 photo, bushels of oysters are gathered on a boat after about three hours of dredging on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reduced the amount of oysters that can be harvested commercially by power dredging this season to a 10-bushel limit per person, compared to a 12-bushel limit last season.

The Chesapeake Bay’s watermen have long put food on the plates of restaurants and family dinners across the region.

An often overlooked but crucial part of the Chesapeake Bay’s history are the stories of Black watermen. Now there is discussion among these watermen and their advocates about a memorial and cultural center dedicated to their history.

We speak with Vincent Leggett, the founder and president of the Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. The nonprofit seeks to preserve and document the maritime history of African Americans on the Chesapeake Bay.

We also speak to Clayton Mitchell Sr., who lives on the Eastern Shore and contributes commentary to news site Maryland Matters.

(Original airdate: February 6, 2024)

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsChesapeake BayWatermen
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes