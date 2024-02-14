Dating can be a rollercoaster. For people with disability, there is often added complexity

Dating can be a exhilarating, if slightly terrifying, experience. And for people living with disabilities, such as chronic illness, finding love can be a bit more complicated.

Chris Mason-Hale mentors young people navigating disability and says he is often asked about dating and love. He is the Community Advocate at the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities’ and the Faculty Advocate with the Maternal and Child Health Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Other Related Disabilities.

Mason-Hale, who has used a wheelchair since his teenage years, recently wrote a blog post about online dating and disability for Think Equitable, the website of The National Center for Disability, Equity, and Intersectionality.