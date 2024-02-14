© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Dating can be a rollercoaster. For people with disability, there is often added complexity

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:31 AM EST
A couple, short before kissing in romantic atmosphere. One of them is a wheelchair user, the other one is not.
Kassandra Ruhm, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
A couple, short before kissing in romantic atmosphere. One of them is a wheelchair user, the other one is not.

Dating can be a exhilarating, if slightly terrifying, experience. And for people living with disabilities, such as chronic illness, finding love can be a bit more complicated.

Chris Mason-Hale mentors young people navigating disability and says he is often asked about dating and love. He is the Community Advocate at the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities’ and the Faculty Advocate with the Maternal and Child Health Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Other Related Disabilities.

Mason-Hale, who has used a wheelchair since his teenage years, recently wrote a blog post about online dating and disability for Think Equitable, the website of The National Center for Disability, Equity, and Intersectionality.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
