On The Record

The trials and triumphs of motherhood. Plus, a single mother reflects on the 'what ifs.'

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Cynthia Carrasco White, a single mother and a lawyer for a nonprofit, and her daughter, Charlotte. Photo: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Damian Dovarganes
Cynthia Carrasco White, a single mother and a lawyer for a nonprofit, and her daughter, Charlotte. Photo: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Marie Louise Kelly, cohost of NPR's All Things Considered, has a resume as long as any journalist today. In her latest book, It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs, she tries to find time for her oldest son as he prepares for college.

We also speak with Leslie Gray Streeter, author of a new series of columns for the Baltimore Banner about being a single mother. She discusses facing stigma and uncertainty while raising her young son.

This episode originally aired on November 13, 2023.

Tags
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
