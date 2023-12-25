The trials and triumphs of motherhood. Plus, a single mother reflects on the 'what ifs.'

Marie Louise Kelly, cohost of NPR's All Things Considered, has a resume as long as any journalist today. In her latest book, It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs, she tries to find time for her oldest son as he prepares for college.

We also speak with Leslie Gray Streeter, author of a new series of columns for the Baltimore Banner about being a single mother. She discusses facing stigma and uncertainty while raising her young son.

This episode originally aired on November 13, 2023.