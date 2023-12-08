© 2023 WYPR
Acme's latest: 'The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem' soothes and haunts

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan

A three-act opera about learning to sing and a lot else: meditating, hanging out, goofing off, healing from trauma and the pandemic. We ask the experimental theater company The Acme Corporation's artistic director Lola B. Pierson about their first show in three years. And composer Allison Clendaniel talks about scoring the show - with music, song and found sounds.

Links: Acme Corporation tickets.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr