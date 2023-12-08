Acme's latest: 'The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem' soothes and haunts
Acme Theater Corporation's "The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem - A Found Opera." The show runs through December 17 at The Voxel Theater. Photo: Kiirstn Pagan
A three-act opera about learning to sing and a lot else: meditating, hanging out, goofing off, healing from trauma and the pandemic. We ask the experimental theater company The Acme Corporation's artistic director Lola B. Pierson about their first show in three years. And composer Allison Clendaniel talks about scoring the show - with music, song and found sounds.
