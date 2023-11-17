Everyone is welcome at the Baltimore American Indian Center Pow Wow

Drums like a heartbeat, voices rising in unison, dancers adorned with beads, feathers and bone. The Baltimore American Indian Center’s 47th annual Pow Wow is this weekend. We get a preview from Christine Duckworth-Oxendine (Lumbee) and Louis Campbell (Blackfoot and Lumbee) both Northern Traditional dancers and educators at BAIC.

Links: Baltimore American Indian Center 47th Annual Pow Wow Sat. Nov. 18, Baltimore American Indian Center, Holiday Sponsorship for Native Youth, Native American Lifelines Community Feast Potluck, Nov. 25.