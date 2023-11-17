© 2023 WYPR
Everyone is welcome at the Baltimore American Indian Center Pow Wow

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
Participants at the Baltimore American Indian Center Pow Wow. The 47th Annual Pow Wow happens on Sat. Nov. 18 from 11am to 7pm at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Photo: provided by BAIC
Drums like a heartbeat, voices rising in unison, dancers adorned with beads, feathers and bone. The Baltimore American Indian Center’s 47th annual Pow Wow is this weekend. We get a preview from Christine Duckworth-Oxendine (Lumbee) and Louis Campbell (Blackfoot and Lumbee) both Northern Traditional dancers and educators at BAIC.

Links: Baltimore American Indian Center 47th Annual Pow Wow Sat. Nov. 18, Baltimore American Indian Center, Holiday Sponsorship for Native Youth, Native American Lifelines Community Feast Potluck, Nov. 25.

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
