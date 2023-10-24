Pass the Mic: Teaching the truth about African American history and culture

Why has teaching African American history become politicized -- and what must be done to make sure the true stories are told?

Today we 'Pass the Mic' to Terri Freeman, head of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture. She asks Dr. Edwin T. Johnson Chairman of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Cultureand historian and archivist at Morgan State University, about the role cultural institutions play in correcting the rampant inaccuracies about African American history.

Then spoken word artist Lady Brion recounts West Baltimore's Pennsylvania Avenue famous past and offers an update on the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts and Entertainment District, for which she is executive director.

