On The Record

Maryland's veterans secretary on suicide prevention; Training service dogs for service members

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Warrior Canine Connection matched Tina Houser, a U.S. Army veteran, with her service dog, Erik, last October. Photo courtesy of Tina Houser.
Warrior Canine Connection matched Tina Houser, a U.S. Army veteran, with her service dog, Erik, last October. Photo courtesy of Tina Houser.

Preventing suicide among veterans is personal for state Secretary of Veteran Affairs’ Anthony Woods. He lost his mother, an Air Force veteran, to suicide five years ago. We hear how Woods is expanding the reach of mental-health services. Read Woods' commentary in the Baltimore Banner.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. Veterans can dial 988 and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

Plus, Warrior Canine Connection enlists veterans to train service dogs for service members. We speak with WCC founder Rick Yount, and Tina Houser, a U.S. Army veteran who was matched with her service dog, Erik, a year ago. Learn how to become a WCC puppy parent.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
