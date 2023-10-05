What do Americans understand about climate change; Plus, how to alleviate eco-anxiety

Climate change is real. But what do Americans really understand about it -- and about the best actions to combat it? We hear from researchers Prof. Michael Hanmer and Prof. Deb Niemeier about the results from a University of Maryland/Center for Democratic Engagement-Washington Post poll. What they learned may surprise you.

Plus, psychotherapist Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan draws on the healing powers of nature to treat eco-anxiety.

Links: Center for Democratic Engagement, CDE + Washington Post Poll ; Information about treating eco-anxiety, The Center for Nature Informed Therapy