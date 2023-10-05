What do Americans understand about climate change; Plus, how to alleviate eco-anxiety

© 2023 WYPR
Climate change is real. But what do Americans really understand about it -- and about the best actions to combat it? We hear from researchers Prof. Michael Hanmer and Prof. Deb Niemeier about the results from a University of Maryland/Center for Democratic Engagement-Washington Post poll. What they learned may surprise you.

Plus, psychotherapist Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan draws on the healing powers of nature to treat eco-anxiety.

Links: Center for Democratic Engagement, CDE + Washington Post Poll ; Information about treating eco-anxiety, The Center for Nature Informed Therapy

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
