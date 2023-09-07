© 2023 WYPR
Leona's Sewing Studio provides lessons and camaraderie

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Sewing student Brenda Squirrell (L) and Ireatha Leona Woods, founder of Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD., work out the details of a quilt at the studio. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Sewing student Brenda Squirrell (L) and Ireatha Leona Woods, founder of Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD., work out the details of a quilt at the studio. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Nichelle Midon, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a project at her machine. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Nichelle Midon, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a project at her machine. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lori Ferrara, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a dress. Photo: Provided by Lori Ferrara
Lori Ferrara, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a dress. Photo: Provided by Lori Ferrara
Colorful fabrics at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Colorful fabrics at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Outfits created at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Outfits created at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Future Designers of America current projects at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Future Designers of America current projects board at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Inspirational words and a vintage sewing machine at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Inspirational words and a vintage sewing machine at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr

The ready-to-wear clothing industry nearly killed the appetite -- and the need -- for home sewing. At Leona’s Sewing Studio colorful fabrics, humming machines and constant camaraderie have helped create a revival of the nearly lost art. We hear from founder Ireatha Leona Woods and three of her students: Brenda Squirrell, Nichelle Midon and Lori Ferrara.

Links: Leona's Sewing Studio, Future Designers of America, Custom Wedding Designs, BMI's Redefining Industry

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
