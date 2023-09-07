Leona's Sewing Studio provides lessons and camaraderie
Sewing student Brenda Squirrell (L) and Ireatha Leona Woods, founder of Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD., work out the details of a quilt at the studio. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Nichelle Midon, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a project at her machine. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lori Ferrara, a student at Leona's Sewing Studio, works on a dress. Photo: Provided by Lori Ferrara
Colorful fabrics at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Outfits created at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Future Designers of America current projects board at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Inspirational words and a vintage sewing machine at Leona's Sewing Studio in Savage, MD. Photo: Melissa Gerr
The ready-to-wear clothing industry nearly killed the appetite -- and the need -- for home sewing. At Leona’s Sewing Studio colorful fabrics, humming machines and constant camaraderie have helped create a revival of the nearly lost art. We hear from founder Ireatha Leona Woods and three of her students: Brenda Squirrell, Nichelle Midon and Lori Ferrara.
