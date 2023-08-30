© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

A psychiatrist's advice on children's mental health. Plus, bus routes in disarray as the new school year begins.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/AP
/
AP
Thousands of public school students in Maryland returned to school this week. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The start of the school year can be an anxious time for kids. How can parents offer reassurance? When are back-to-school jitters something more serious? We ask psychiatrist Dr. Justine Larson, who serves as medical director of schools and residential treatment centers for Sheppard Pratt.

Plus, Baltimore Banner education reporter Liz Bowie on test scores, bus routes, and school renovations.

Read more:
Thousands of Howard County students stranded without bus service this week
Historic Baltimore high schools are getting a face-lift. Parents and alumni want more.
Maryland schools recovered from pandemic learning losses in English. Math is a different story.

Check out WYPR's education reporting, including this recent story: New survey shows half of Maryland teachers work a second job, even more gain personal debt

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordmental healthEducation
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie