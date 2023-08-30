A psychiatrist's advice on children's mental health. Plus, bus routes in disarray as the new school year begins.

The start of the school year can be an anxious time for kids. How can parents offer reassurance? When are back-to-school jitters something more serious? We ask psychiatrist Dr. Justine Larson, who serves as medical director of schools and residential treatment centers for Sheppard Pratt.

Plus, Baltimore Banner education reporter Liz Bowie on test scores, bus routes, and school renovations.

