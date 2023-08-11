© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

"Eroding History" tells a story of climate change and community

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Claudia Wigfall (L), a Macedonia Church member and John E. Jones Jr, a singer at Macedonia church, discuss recurrent flooding that overtook the church and graveyard on Deal Island on Maryland’s southern Eastern shore. They appear in “Eroding History,” a documentary about how climate change is affecting Black communities on Deal Island, by Rona Kobell, Sean Yoes and André Chung. Photo: screen shot from documentary.
Claudio Wigfall (L), a Macedonia Church member and John E. Jones Jr, a singer at Macedonia church talk about flooding that overtook the church and graveyard on Deal Island on Maryland's southern Eastern shore. They appear in "Eroding History," a documentary about how climate change is affecting Black communities on Deal Island by Rona Kobell, Sean Yoes and André Chung. Photo: screen shot from documentary.

A new film looks at climate change layered on old racism on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. We ask the creators of "Eroding History" how rising salt water and settling land threaten the culture and memory of two African American churches on Deal Island.

Links: "Eroding History" trailer, Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative, Disruption: Baltimore's Highway to Nowhere, Natural History Society of "Eroding History" film screening on Monday, Aug. 14. 

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
