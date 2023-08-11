"Eroding History" tells a story of climate change and community
A new film looks at climate change layered on old racism on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. We ask the creators of "Eroding History" how rising salt water and settling land threaten the culture and memory of two African American churches on Deal Island.
Links: "Eroding History" trailer, Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative, Disruption: Baltimore's Highway to Nowhere, Natural History Society of "Eroding History" film screening on Monday, Aug. 14.