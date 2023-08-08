A reporter dissects new evidence surrounding the death of Freddie Gray

Freddie Gray died eight years ago of a broken neck, but just how has never been clear. Investigative reporter Justine Barron presents new evidence — about the arrest of Freddie Gray, the investigation and the prosecution — in her book, "They Killed Freddie Gray: The Anatomy of a Police Brutality Cover-Up."

Barron will be speaking this Thursday at Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse. RSVP here. On Sept. 2 she’ll discuss the book with Johns Hopkins University professor Stuart Schrader at Charm City Books.