On The Record

A reporter dissects new evidence surrounding the death of Freddie Gray

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT

Freddie Gray died eight years ago of a broken neck, but just how has never been clear. Investigative reporter Justine Barron presents new evidence — about the arrest of Freddie Gray, the investigation and the prosecution — in her book, "They Killed Freddie Gray: The Anatomy of a Police Brutality Cover-Up."

Barron will be speaking this Thursday at Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse. RSVP here. On Sept. 2 she’ll discuss the book with Johns Hopkins University professor Stuart Schrader at Charm City Books.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
