"Uphill Cycle" celebrates the untold history of Le Tour de France Féminin and its determined riders

When women got their own chance to cycle the Tour de France, nearly four decades ago, they faced skepticism, chauvinism, poor equipment and sparse finances. Baltimore documentarian Jill Yesko’s new film "Uphill Climb" shows how they persevered.

"Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race" can be seen on Discovery Plus and on Peacock, which is also covering the new women’s race that starts on Sunday: Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Watch the trailer and check out the film's four-part companion podcast.

