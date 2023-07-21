© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

"Uphill Cycle" celebrates the untold history of Le Tour de France Féminin and its determined riders

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Mieke Havik (left) and Marianne Martin (third from left) race in the 1984 Tour de France Feminin.
Graham Watson/Uphill Climb
/
Graham Watson
Mieke Havik (left) and Marianne Martin (third from left) race in the 1984 Tour de France Feminin.

When women got their own chance to cycle the Tour de France, nearly four decades ago, they faced skepticism, chauvinism, poor equipment and sparse finances. Baltimore documentarian Jill Yesko’s new film "Uphill Climb" shows how they persevered.

"Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race" can be seen on Discovery Plus and on Peacock, which is also covering the new women’s race that starts on Sunday: Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Watch the trailer and check out the film's four-part companion podcast.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
