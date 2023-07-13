© 2023 WYPR
Programs
On The Record

The long fight for safer access to Druid Hill Park

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
Artists, residents, volunteers, and community leaders came together in April 2022 to enhance street-crossing safety at the intersection of Druid Hill and Fulton Avenue. Credit: TAP Druid Hill
Melvin Jadulang
/
Artists, residents, volunteers, and community leaders came together in April 2022 to enhance street-crossing safety at the intersection of Druid Hill and Fulton Avenue. Credit: TAP Druid Hill/Melvin Jadulang

With hundreds of acres to exercise, bike, stroll or gather, Druid Hill Park is a green oasis in Baltimore. But getting to the park requires crossing up to ten lanes of traffic. We speak with Monalisa Diallo, who lives in the Mondawmin neighborhood, and John Kwamya, who serves as Green Space Coordinator for the New Auchentoroly Terrace Association.

Plus, artist Graham Coreil-Allen is president of the New Auchentoroly Terrace Association and one of the founders of The Access Project for Druid Hill Park. He describes methods for making intersections and crosswalks safer for all.

Links:
Short film series: Stories for Change
Maryland's Crash Data Dashboard
Baltimore City DOT Druid Park Lake Drive Complete Streets Design Effort
Baltimore City’s 2022 Complete Streets Annual Report

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
