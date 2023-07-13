The long fight for safer access to Druid Hill Park

With hundreds of acres to exercise, bike, stroll or gather, Druid Hill Park is a green oasis in Baltimore. But getting to the park requires crossing up to ten lanes of traffic. We speak with Monalisa Diallo, who lives in the Mondawmin neighborhood, and John Kwamya, who serves as Green Space Coordinator for the New Auchentoroly Terrace Association.

Plus, artist Graham Coreil-Allen is president of the New Auchentoroly Terrace Association and one of the founders of The Access Project for Druid Hill Park. He describes methods for making intersections and crosswalks safer for all.

