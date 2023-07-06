What does the affirmative action ban mean for college enrollment, workforce diversity?

What’s next at selective colleges in Maryland, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has said they can’t consider race when they choose students? We ask Professor Julie J. Park of the University of Maryland and Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed: What’s the value of diversity? And how can schools achieve it?

Links:

What the Supreme Court Rejection of Affirmative Action Means

What Could Colleges Do Without Affirmative Action?

Affirmative action's end spells more isolation for students of color