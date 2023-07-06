© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

What does the affirmative action ban mean for college enrollment, workforce diversity?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
Gateway Technical College Graduation - May 21, 2019
Greg Lebrick/Flickr
/
Students at celebrate at college graduation.

What’s next at selective colleges in Maryland, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has said they can’t consider race when they choose students? We ask Professor Julie J. Park of the University of Maryland and Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed: What’s the value of diversity? And how can schools achieve it?

Links:
What the Supreme Court Rejection of Affirmative Action Means  
What Could Colleges Do Without Affirmative Action? 
Affirmative action's end spells more isolation for students of color

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordUS Supreme Courthigher educationaffirmative action
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie