Immigrant families impact on economy, labor in Balt. Co.

What impact do immigrants have on Baltimore County’s economy? What countries do the new residents hail from? We talk with Rich André who offers highlights from a new report, Gateways for Growth. Plus, Giuliana Valencia-Banks, Immigration Affairs Outreach Coordinator for the Baltimore County Office of Community Engagement, and Annette Karanja, head of Haki Zetu, about how the New Americans Task Force works to eliminate barriers and encourage empathy.

