© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Immigrant families impact on economy, labor in Balt. Co.

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski (center), Giuliana Valencia-Banks (second from right) and other members attend the Baltimore Immigration Summit. Photo: Baltimore County Executive
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski (center), Giuliana Valencia-Banks (second from right) and other members attend the Baltimore Immigration Summit. Photo: Baltimore County Executive

What impact do immigrants have on Baltimore County’s economy? What countries do the new residents hail from? We talk with Rich André who offers highlights from a new report, Gateways for Growth. Plus, Giuliana Valencia-Banks, Immigration Affairs Outreach Coordinator for the Baltimore County Office of Community Engagement, and Annette Karanja, head of Haki Zetu, about how the New Americans Task Force works to eliminate barriers and encourage empathy.

Links: Gateways for Growth, New Americans Task Force, Resources for Immigrants in Maryland.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore CountyImmigrantsimmigration
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr